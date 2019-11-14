INTERNATIONAL - To unclog bottlenecks last year at his Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) plant in California, Elon Musk flew in six planeloads of new robots and equipment from Germany to speed up battery production for its Model 3.
Now the Tesla CEO is trying to tap that German automation ecosystem directly with Tuesday’s announcement that the electric carmaker will build a European car and battery factory near Berlin.
So far, Musk has failed in his plans to create a factory so highly automated that it allows Tesla to make cars more efficiently than much bigger rivals. As a result, the automaker has struggled to meet production goals and been hit with defections of key staff members to rival firms.
The new German factory is designed to help change all that.
“Everyone knows German engineering is outstanding for sure. You know that is part of the reason why we are locating Gigafactory Europe in Germany,” Musk said at a prestigious German car awards ceremony in Berlin late on Tuesday.
BMW (BMWG.DE) has a factory in Leipzig, where it builds its i3 electric vehicle and it will source battery cells from a factory in Erfurt run by China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) (300750.SZ)..
VW is retooling a plant in Zwickau to build 330,000 electric cars and German engineering giant Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), which has an industrial and technology hub in Berlin, last week said it met with Musk to discuss projects in the area of advanced manufacturing and car charging.
German carmakers and suppliers are tapping in to a 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) fund set up by Germany to increase battery cell production and are further aided by a government-funded research facility to increase battery cell development know-how.
PRODUCTION GOAL
Tesla has yet to meet its goal of building more than 500,000 Model 3 cars by 2018. That goal was set back in 2016 and since then Tesla’s production guru, Peter Hochholdinger, a former Audi production expert, quit to joined rival Lucid.