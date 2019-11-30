BERLIN – Germany plans to screen non-European investors that want to buy into firms in high-tech sectors such as robotics and artificial intelligence in a move widely seen as targeting Chinese state-backed investors.
The measures, outlined in a document seen by Reuters, are part of a new industrial strategy due to be announced by Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Friday.
While China is not mentioned in the document, German and European Union officials have repeatedly said they want a fair playing field with China, which they accuse of shielding its own companies from foreign investors.
“The economy ministry has worked out a further amendment to the law under which we will extend the screening possibilities and define a catalogue of critical technologies,” the document seen by Reuters said.
“The government must be able to take a closer look, for example, if national security interests are affected by foreign investments,” the paper said.