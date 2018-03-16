(180307) -- ACCRA, March 7, 2018 (Xinhua) -- A man waves national flag of Ghana during Ghana's 61st independence anniversary parade in Accra, capital of Ghana, March 6, 2018. Ghana gained independence from British rule on March 6, 1957. (Xinhua/Francis Kokoroko)(yy)

JOHANNESBURG - Ghana's year-on-year February 2018 inflation rate as measured by the consumer price index was 10.6 percent. This represents 0.3 percentage point increase compared with the 10.3 percent recorded in January 2018.

The monthly change in February 2018 was 0.9 percent compared with the 1.4 percent recorded in January 2018. According to Ghana's acting government statistician, Baah Wadieh, the year-on -year inflation rate for imported items was 12.1 percent, 2.1 percentage points higher than that of locally produced items.

- African News Agency (ANA)