Ghana Says Its Virus Lockdown Was Untenable for Economy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



Ghana, which identified its first two coronavirus cases on March 12, was the first in sub-Saharan Africa to ease movement restrictions after ramping up its testing capacity. With at least 160,000 people tested, more than any other on the continent apart from South Africa, the number of confirmed cases has risen more than fivefold to 5,408 since the lockdown was lifted on April 20.

The death toll is 24. INTERNATIONAL - A 21-day lockdown of Ghana’s biggest cities became financially unbearable for most of the population, a concern that gave the government little choice when it lifted the restrictions last month, said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.





“Given that 90% of our population is informal and they go out each day to earn wages, it became increasingly impossible to continue with such a policy,” said Ofori-Atta, according to a transcript of a speech he delivered in Accra, the capital.





The lockdown curtailed access to supplies and food prices surged 14.4% in April from a year earlier. That’s almost double the average rate of price growth for the previous eight months, and the highest since December 2016.



