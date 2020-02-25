INTERNATIONAL - Southeast Asia’s Grab said Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and IT services firm TIS have agreed to invest a combined $856 million in the ride-hailing firm, as it seeks to expand aggressively into financial services.
MUFG, Japan’s biggest bank by assets, has agreed to invest $706 million, the companies said in statements on Tuesday.
“MUFG’s investment into Grab is a vote of confidence in our super app strategy and our ability to build a long-term, sustainable business,” Ming Maa, Grab’s president, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Grab, backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said it will use the funding to offer lending, insurance and wealth management products and services for Southeast Asian consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises.
MUFG’s deputy president and incoming Chief Executive Hironori Kamezawa said the bank will combine Grab’s advanced technologies and data management expertise with its financial experience. “We believe that this alliance will also generate additional momentum for our ongoing digital transformation of MUFG,” he said.