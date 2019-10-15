Harley-DavidsonÕs new electric bike, LiveWire, is shown in this handout photo

INTERNATIONAL - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) said on Monday it has stopped production and deliveries of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a glitch in the final quality checks.

The motorcycle maker said it has discovered a “non-standard condition” with LiveWire, which it began shipping to its dealers late last month, prompting additional testing and analysis.

While the company said its testing is progressing “well,” it did not offer a timeline as to when the production will resume.





Harley’s shares turned lower on the news and were last trading down 1% at $34.73.



