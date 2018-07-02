



We take a closer look at the World Cup teams that are the most valuable and the most valuable player that plays for that team too.





1. France





The French team is worth £972.45 million and they have a market value of £42.28 million. Paul Pogba who plays in the central midfielder position has been described as a powerful, skilful and creative player. Pogba is a valuable player and transferred to Manchester United for a £89.3 million fee.





The French National Football Team Photo: Facebook





2. Spain





The Spanish team is worth £931.50 million and they have a market value of £40.46 million. Sergio Ramos is one of the teams most valuable players and he is captain of the team too. His salary with Real Madrid is £10, 4 million.





The Spanish National Football Team Photo: Facebook





3. Brazil





South American team Brazil is worth £855.00 million and the team has a market value of £38.39 million. Known as the most successful team in the World Cup the team's most valuable player is Neymar. His record-breaking £199 million move to Paris St Germain made him the most valuable player in the world.





The Brazil National Football Team Photo: Facebook





4. Germany





The German national football team is worth £795,50 million and has a market value of £34.55 million. Manuel Neuer is both the captain and one of the most valuable players for Germany.





The German National Football Team Photo: Facebook





5. England





The English National Football Team is worth £786.60 million and they have a net worth of £34.20 million. Their most valuable player is Harry Kane whose club team is Tottenham Hotspur. He recently renewed his contract with the club, the contract was worth £62.4 million.





The English National Football Team Photo: Facebook





















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - The 2018 FIFA World Cup has many soccer stars with a high net worth on the field but just how much is a World Cup Team worth?