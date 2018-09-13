Some of Apple’s Asian suppliers fell following the event. Japan’s Alps Electric closed 4.8 percent lower, TDK Corp. slipped 3.9 percent and Hon Hai Precision Industry dropped 1.3 percent.

Here's what analysts are saying about the product launch:





Morgan Stanley, Katy Huberty





"IPhone ASPs and larger storage SKUs across the portfolio surprised to the upside, as did the inclusion of dual-SIM capabilities," she said.





The availability date for the iPhone Xr, set for Oct. 26, was a bit later than expected, but it won't impact unit demand, "particularly given most early adopters will skew to the Xs Max."





Huberty recommends buying shares on “any post-event weakness.” She raised Apple’s target price by $2 to $247.





(180913) -- CUPERTINO, Sept. 13, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the iPhone Xr at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, the United States, on Sept. 12, 2018. (Xinhua) (dtf)

SMBC Nikko, Hiroharu Watanabe