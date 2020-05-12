Honda profits shrink to four-year low, coronavirus clouds outlook

INTERNATIONAL - Honda on Tuesday posted its lowest operating profit in four years and refrained from releasing an earnings outlook for the current year because of uncertainty about the longer-term impact of the coronavirus on global car demand.

Honda and other global automakers have begun gradually to resume operations at their vehicle plants, but face weak demand as job losses and concern about a global economic downturn weigh on consumer spending.

Carmakers are also trying to cope with supply chain disruptions and social distancing measures to contain the coronavirus that are expected to limit output in the coming months.

“It is difficult to reasonably calculate the impact of COVID-19,” Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi said during a livestreamed press briefing. “We will release a forecast when we can,” he added.

Honda’s operating profit for the year ended in March fell 13% to 634 billion yen ($5.9 billion), short of a consensus estimate of 669 billion yen profit drawn from 19 analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company said COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, cut operating profit by 130 billion yen.