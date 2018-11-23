INTERNATIONAL - Ghosn, who helms Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan’s French partner Renault, is one of the most well-paid executives at global automakers, a Reuters analysis of company filings shows.
The following is a snapshot of the compensation packages earned by top auto executives in their latest financial year.
—————
MARY BARRA - $21.96 million
Chief Executive of General Motors
(Consists of $2.1 million in salary, $10.7 million in restricted stock awards, $4.96 million in other compensation and bonus and $4.2 million in all other compensation)
CARLOS GHOSN - $16.9 million
(Comprises $8.4 million from Renault, $6.5 million from Nissan and $2 million from Mitsubishi)
JIM HACKETT - $16.7 million
Chief Executive of Ford Motor Co
(Comprises $1.34 million in salary, $10.37 million in restricted stock awards, $4.6 million in other compensation and bonus and $0.42 million in all other compensation)
BILL FORD - $15.6 million
Executive chairman of Ford
(Consists of $1.65 million in salary, $10.27 million in restricted stock awards, $1 million in other compensation and bonus and $2.71 million in all other compensation)
DIETER ZETSCHE - $9.8 million
Arrested, now fired: Nissan ousts Ghosn
Chief Executive of Daimler Chrysler
(Comprises $2.29 million in salary, $3 million in restricted stock awards, $4.5 million in other compensation and bonus)
HARALD KRUEGER - $9.5 million
Chief Executive of BMW
(Comprises $1.71 million in salary, $0.2 million in restricted stock awards, $7.6 million in bonus and $0.02 million in all other compensation)
DAN AMMANN - $9.3 million
President of General Motors Corp
(Consists of $1.45 million as salary, $4.1 million in restricted stock options, $2.1 million in other annual compensation and bonus and $1.6 million as all other compensation)
ELON MUSK - Potential pay worth up to $2.6 billion
Chief Executive of Tesla Inc
(Shareholders approved a compensation award potentially worth $2.6 billion. It includes no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years, Reuters reported in March here)
CHUNG MONG-KOO - $4 million
Chairman of Hyundai Motor Co.Reuters