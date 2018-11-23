Ghosn, who helms Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan’s French partner Renault, is one of the most well-paid executives at global automakers. PHoto: (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

INTERNATIONAL - Ghosn, who helms Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan’s French partner Renault, is one of the most well-paid executives at global automakers, a Reuters analysis of company filings shows. The following is a snapshot of the compensation packages earned by top auto executives in their latest financial year.

MARY BARRA - $21.96 million

Chief Executive of General Motors

(Consists of $2.1 million in salary, $10.7 million in restricted stock awards, $4.96 million in other compensation and bonus and $4.2 million in all other compensation)

CARLOS GHOSN - $16.9 million

(Comprises $8.4 million from Renault, $6.5 million from Nissan and $2 million from Mitsubishi)

JIM HACKETT - $16.7 million

Chief Executive of Ford Motor Co

(Comprises $1.34 million in salary, $10.37 million in restricted stock awards, $4.6 million in other compensation and bonus and $0.42 million in all other compensation)

BILL FORD - $15.6 million

Executive chairman of Ford

(Consists of $1.65 million in salary, $10.27 million in restricted stock awards, $1 million in other compensation and bonus and $2.71 million in all other compensation)

DIETER ZETSCHE - $9.8 million

Chief Executive of Daimler Chrysler

(Comprises $2.29 million in salary, $3 million in restricted stock awards, $4.5 million in other compensation and bonus)

HARALD KRUEGER - $9.5 million

Chief Executive of BMW

(Comprises $1.71 million in salary, $0.2 million in restricted stock awards, $7.6 million in bonus and $0.02 million in all other compensation)

DAN AMMANN - $9.3 million

President of General Motors Corp

(Consists of $1.45 million as salary, $4.1 million in restricted stock options, $2.1 million in other annual compensation and bonus and $1.6 million as all other compensation)

ELON MUSK - Potential pay worth up to $2.6 billion

Chief Executive of Tesla Inc

(Shareholders approved a compensation award potentially worth $2.6 billion. It includes no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years, Reuters reported in March here)

CHUNG MONG-KOO - $4 million

Chairman of Hyundai Motor Co.

Reuters