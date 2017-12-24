MiTreat

MiTreat allows people anywhere in the world to buy a treat for their for their friends or family living in South Africa. The app is the brainchild of Bryan Pietersen, the owner of a cocktail bar, the Purl London, as well as his brother Kevin and local businessmen Sahil Sewpersad and Marc Rosenberg. The app is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

There are a variety of restaurants that have partnered with the app including The Butcher Boys, Keys on Florida and Cafe LaPlage.

The menus of these restaurants include beers, cocktails and food.

You can also make that the recipients have a safe journey with an Uber ride home.





Users can also send personal messages like: "Congratulations on your promotion" and share the celebrations through the app on different social media platforms.





NetFlorist





This online site allows South Africans to send gifts to their friends and family over the festive period. Some of their gifts include pastries like macaroons, flower arrangements, chocolates and hampers. Whatever you fancy, it can be found on the site. The site has a 100% guarantee and advertises safe and secure shopping. You can send gifts in and around South Africa as well as overseas to countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Spain and Austria. Check out their website for more details.





Use iOS to send an app or iBook





If any of your friends or family own an iPad, iPhone or iPod, then you can send them an app or an iBook as a Christmas present. First, you need to select the iBook or app that you wish to send to your loved one. You can only send paid apps and check the requirements to see if your loved one will be able to run the app. You can send the gift with a personalised message to the recipient. Thereafter you need to select the date that the person should receive the gift and then finally pay.





Ace of Hearts





Since 2010 this company has been doing international gift deliveries. They do cookie bouquets, wine and champagne gifts, gift baskets and even Christmas hampers. They deliver gifts to countries like South Africa, the United Kingdom and Russia. They also do card branding for corporate gifting where companies can put their logo on the card that will accompany the gift.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE