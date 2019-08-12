In this image from video released by Huawei, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, speaks during a news conference in Dongguan, China, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Huawei unveiled a smartphone operating system that it said can replace Google's Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant's efforts to insulate itself against U.S. sanctions. The announcement of HarmonyOS highlights the growing ability of Huawei, the No. 2 global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to create technology and reduce its reliance on American vendors. (Huawei via AP)



SHENZHEN - Huawei on Saturday launched the world's first terminal device, the Honor smart screen TV that runs on the open-source operating system HarmonyOS announced one day before at its ongoing annual developer conference.

It was also the first time that the Chinese tech firm unveils the operation interface of HarmonyOS to the public. Zhao Ming, president of Huawei Honor brand, said the 55-inch bezel-less smart screen is powered by the Honghu 818 smart chip with a pop-up selfie camera.





"The use of quad-core CPU and GPU in the screen leads the industry in multi-tasking abilities as algorithms determine the quality of image display," Zhao said.





Apart from the Honor smart screen, the HarmonyOS will also be used in more smart devices such as PCs, smartphones, smart watches and in-vehicle systems.





As a microkernel-based and distributed operating system designed for various devices and scenarios, the HarmonyOS will be compatible with other systems like Linux, Unix and Android, according to Huawei's Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu.





The company plans to launch its premium-branded Huawei Smart Screen in September.





XINHUA