Photo: (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)



INTERNATIONAL – Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday opposed the US decision to add another 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List.

The US Department of Commerce announced Monday that it will extend a temporary license loosening restrictions on business deals with Huawei for another 90 days.





Meanwhile, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the department added another 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List. "We oppose the US Commerce Department's decision to add another 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List," Huawei said in a statement. "It's clear that this decision, made at this particular time, is politically motivated and has nothing to do with national security."





These actions violate the basic principles of free market competition, and any attempts to suppress Huawei's business won't help the United States achieve technological leadership, it said.





"We call on the US government to put an end to this unjust treatment and remove Huawei from the Entity List." The extension of the Temporary General License does not change the fact that Huawei has been treated unjustly, it said.





"Today's decision won't have a substantial impact on Huawei's business either way," it said. "We will continue to focus on developing the best possible products and providing the best possible services to our customers around the world."





XINHUA