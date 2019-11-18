INTERNATIONAL - Ivory Coast is planting one million trees in forests and cities across the country Friday as part of efforts to restore its primary forests.
The world’s biggest cocoa producer has 3 million hectares of forest cover, compared with 16 million hectares in 1900, according to the forestry ministry. The government estimates that at least a quarter of cocoa production takes place in protected forests.
When measuring loss as a percentage of total primary forest, the biggest decrease over the past 17 years has been in Madagascar and Ivory Coast, according to a study by the Global Forest Watch.