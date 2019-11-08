CAPE TOWN - He is currently in Nigeria according to his latest tweet. Dorsey is scheduled to visit a number of countries in the African continent including South Africa.
During his visit, it is believed that he will be meeting with local entrepreneurs.
This is the first Africa visit by the leader of one of the most important social network platforms in the world. It is believed that his visit may be related to his other business venture, Square. The fin-tech company,Square, provides payments hardware and software to small businesses however currently it has no operations in Africa.