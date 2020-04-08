Kagem emerald mine donates Covid-19 essentials to Zambia

JOHANNESBURG - Zambian-based Kagem emerald mine has donated disinfectants, cleaning products and public health posters worth over ZK100 000 to Lufwanyama district hospital on the Copperbelt province to help fight Covid-19. News website Zambia Reports, said that the donation was part of the company’s community development work, aiming to improve access to quality healthcare. Kagem’s general manager, Prahalad Kumar Singh, handed over the donation to the institution on behalf of the company. "These materials will help stop the spread of Covid-19 and provide medical personnel with tools for fighting this disease. We have demonstrated that with unity of purpose, we can fight Covid-19," said Singh. He reiterated the company’s commitment to improving access to quality healthcare for all citizens.

"This donation is a glimpse of what we do at Kagem to improve the lives of communities around our mine. We continue to work closely with the government in its efforts to provide healthcare to citizens which is our ongoing commitment."

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) said Lufwanyama District Commissioner Miniver Mutesa thanked Kagem for its assistance in the province.

"When the world all over is trying to observe the highest levels of hygiene, we have Kagem coming to our rescue. I would love to commend you Kagem for this good gesture," said Mutesa.

"Kagem is doing something great work in our lives and in Lufwanyama. We are very happy to be associated with you," the commissioner added.

The Copperbelt province has so far recorded two confirmed Covid-19 cases out the 39 recorded in Zambia, according to the country's health ministry.

- African News Agency (ANA)