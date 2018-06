FILE PHOTO: Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Kenya's capital Nairobi

JOHANNESBURG - Kenya Airways is interested in the Bombardier CSeries or Embraer’s E2 jet for a short-haul order of 15-20 aircraft, with a decision possibly coming at the end of this year, Reuters reported Monday.

One of the issues was the availability in Africa of maintenance for the CSeries, but with EgyptAir having placed an order and Ethiopian Airlines studying the jet, that could change the case.

- African News Agency (ANA)