INTERNATIONAL –Kenya will be seeking to increase its tourism numbers from the Asian market as it showcases its tourism products during the upcoming Internationale Tourismus Borse-Asia (ITB-Asia)-Singapore expo, an official said on Sunday.
The event is scheduled to take place between Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 in Singapore. Jimi Kariuki, chairman of Kenya Tourism Board said in a statement that Kenya had been receiving good tourism numbers from the Asian market but hopes for higher numbers as marketing programs have been laid out to woo the region.
"Our numbers from this market have shown good potential, in 2018, as visitors from Asia to Kenya closed at 269,151 which translated to 13.3 percent of the total visitors into our country," said Kariuki.