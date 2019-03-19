FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari waves to the crowd during the 58th anniversary celebrations of Nigerian independence, in Abuja, Nigeria. In Nigeria fake news can be so outlandish, yet widely believed, that the president recently felt compelled to declare that he had not died and been replaced by a Sudanese body double. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga, File)

JOHANNESBURG – A French consortium will build a new railway line linking Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the central business district within the next two years, according to a report on Tuesday. The commuter rail, complemented by a Rapid Bus Transit System are expected to greatly reduce travel time between JKIA and the city centre, the East African reported.

“A properly functioning urban commuter rail system and Bus Rapid Transit System in our cities, and particularly here in Nairobi, will transform the lives of millions of urban dwellers as well as make Nairobi a wonderful experience for tourists and visitors,” said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Our target is to have 500,000 urban commuters moving freely daily within the next 12 months. This number will grow to over a million commuters daily within the next five years.”

The deal followed a recent state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Kenya to attend the One Planet Summit.

Following the railway agreement Macron said he was happy with the increasing partnership between the two countries and that he would ensure that the French consortium delivered the project as agreed.

The French president added that Paris would deepen its partnership with Nairobi in regards to security, health and education.

Deals worth deals worth $3.39 billion were signed between the two countries during Macron’s visit.

- African News Agency (ANA)