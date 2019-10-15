INTERNATIONAL – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Wednesday launch phase 2A of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) linking the capital Nairobi to the resort town of Naivasha, a regional administrator said on Monday.
Mbogo Mathioya, Naivasha sub-county commissioner, said the launch of the 120 kilometers modern railway will coincide with that of Internal Container Depot at a dry port near Naivasha town.
"The SGR extension to Naivasha is now complete and on Wednesday the Head of State will officially launch it by opening all the stations along the route," said Mathioya.