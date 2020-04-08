Kenya Wildlife Service abandons plans to raise park fees over Covid-19

JOHANNESBURG - The Kenya Wildlife Service has suspended the implementation of higher visitors' fees at its parks, citing the already dampening effect of the Covid-19 outbreak on the tourism sector.

In statement on Tuesday, the KWS said it made the decision not to raise fees by up to 300 percent from July -- which had sparked a public outcry -- after discussions with the government.

"KWS in consultation with ministry of tourism has suspended the implementation of the new rates until further notice due to the prevailing circumstances occasioned by the coronavirus," it said.

The Nation news outlet reported that the proposed new rates would have seen locals pay Sh1,500 (About R257) to visit the Lake Nakuru and Amboseli national parks during the July to March peak period and Sh800 during the April to June off-peak season, up from the current Sh500.

Entry fees for locals to the Nairobi National Park were set to go up to Sh1,500 and Sh800 during peak and off peak seasons respectively from Sh300, while charges for Meru Park, Aberdare, Mt Kenya and Tsavo were due to jump from Sh350 to Sh1,000 during the peak season.