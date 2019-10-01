Kenya Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge displays the newly designed Kenyan shilling bank notes during a news conference at the Central Bank in Nairobi

INTERNATIONAL - Kenya’s economy grew by 5.6 percent in the second quarter of this year, down from expanding 6.4 percent in the same period a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. It attributed the deceleration in growth to a slowdown in the key farming sector, which accounts for close to a third of output, manufacturing and transportation.

“Agriculture’s performance as well as that of electricity and water supply were mostly hampered by a delay in the onset of the long rains,” the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.

Farming, which includes forestry and fishing, grew by 4.1 percent during the period, down from 6.5 percent a year earlier.

The governor of the central bank Patrick Njoroge last week maintained a full year growth forecast of 6 percent, citing robust bookings in the tourism sector.