While many couples go all out on their wedding day, the average U.S. pair spends $4,466 on their honeymoon, three times the average amount for a typical vacation, says TripSavvy. For luxury honeymooners—who make up 15% of the $12 billion a year industry—that number is $9,954.

And for that much cash, today’s honeymooners are opting for more activity than the stereotypical sloth afforded by a beach resort vacation.





“In the past, it been more about introspection,” says Andrea Ross, travel specialist for Wild Frontiers Travel. “Now, so many people are living together before they get married, it’s more now about having an adventure with that person and doing things that you enjoy together.”





Plus, it makes for a better Instagram photo.





Here are some suggestions from more than a dozen travel experts on how to start off the greatest adventure of your lives with an equally epic adventure.





Cool Down in Antarctica





Charlie Lockwood, a travel adviser at luxury travel company Red Savannah, says she’s arranged several private jet journeys to Antarctica for honeymoons. It’s an attractive destination for the wildlife, the landscapes, and the ability to one-up your friends’ boring trips to Europe.





“To say you’ve done an epic adventure is very cool and something you can tell your kids in the future,” she says.





Red Savannah offers a nine-day private jet trip to the southernmost continent that includes a tour of an emperor penguin colony, ice tunnel exploring, and a visit to the South Pole.









You can also get up close to the glaciers with a sustainable cruise via Intrepid Travel. Their trips are carbon offset as part of their commitment to being carbon neutral, but they still include such deluxe touches as onboard chefs and personalized wildlife excursions. There’s also the opportunity to spend a day kayaking in crystal clear waters or snowshoeing through remote alcoves and hidden valleys.





“It’s small-ship cruising, very intimate,” says Michael Edwards, chief growth officer at Intrepid. “It’s really appealing to honeymooners who want to do something different.”





FILE PHOTO: An iceberg floats in Andvord Bay, Antarctica

Search for Gorillas in Rwanda