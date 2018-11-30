Pregnant sows are kept in a pen at a pig farm in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2011. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg



INTERNATIONAL - A killer pig virus that began spreading in China four months ago has picked up pace, causing at least one fresh outbreak on average a day this month and encroaching on major cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

At least 20 provinces covering most of China’s northeastern, eastern and central areas have reported pigs infected with African swine fever, which isn’t known to harm humans but typically causes hogs to die within days. Authorities have stepped up surveillance around border areas after the disease was found close to North Korea, Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos.





About 600,000 pigs have been culled to stem the disease, which threatens to disrupt China’s $128 billion pork industry. The presence of the virus in commercial, backyard and wild pigs, as well as evidence that infected animals have entered food supply chains, “indicate a significant challenge ahead to achieve eradication,” Matthew Stone, a deputy director general of the World Organization for Animal Health in Paris, said in an email.





Veterinary officials met in Beijing last week to assist neighboring countries prepare for possible further international spread, especially through the informal movement of pigs, pork products and contaminated food that may be used as livestock feed. Even with strict quarantine and provincial pig-transportation controls, the virus has managed to travel thousands of kilometers across China, which accounts for half of the world’s swine herd.



