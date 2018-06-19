INTERNATIONAL - KPMG’s audit work in the U.K. is of an unacceptable standard, Britain’s accounting regulator said, fueling calls to reform the industry, including dismantling the “Big Four” players.





In an unprecedented assessment, the Financial Reporting Council said auditors at KPMG don’t challenge management enough, aren’t sufficiently skeptical and are inconsistent in their execution of audits. The decline in quality over the last five years “is unacceptable and reflects badly” on efforts by previous leadership to improve the work, the watchdog said.





“This is further evidence that problems at KPMG are profoundly systemic,” said Atul Shah, professor of accounting and finance at the University of Suffolk. “They are a profit-maximizing business rather than a professional firm with standards of independence, character and integrity. To reform the Big Four we must address these cultural problems and conflicts of interest.”





The FRC was criticized as toothless for failing to hold to account the auditors of banks rescued during the financial crisis -- and may have decided to start baring its teeth. Just this month, the watchdog fined both PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG for misconduct on past audits.





The Big Four’s business model mixes audit with management consulting, tax advice, information technology and an array of other services, prompting claims of conflicts of interest.





“The Big Four firms are breeding grounds for future finance directors and corporate leaders,” Shah said. “If that breeding is culturally deficient you can imagine how far the cancer spreads.”



