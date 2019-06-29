“We’re kind surprised how easy it is to get into,” said Ben Matthews, news-desk editor of Laughing Place. “Everyone thought Disneyland was going to get slammed.”

Disney opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the largest-ever addition to its Disneyland park, on May 31. To manage an expected surge in demand, the company introduced its first reservation system. Guests had to stay in a company-owned hotel in Anaheim, California, or sign up for a spot online. The reservations, which ended June 23, were snapped up in less than two hours.

Capacity Increase





The company made other changes to smooth traffic flow, such as lowering curbs and eliminating smoking areas.





“We are incredibly focused on delivering a great guest experience for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” a Disney spokeswoman said. “This land has added 20% more capacity to Disneyland Park, and together with all of our new offerings, advanced planning and innovative technology, has resulted in incredible feedback and satisfaction from our guests.”





On Wednesday, IsItPacked.com rated Disneyland a “Hey, It’s Alright,” the second-lowest level of attendance. TouringPlans.com, another crowd tracking site, originally predicted Wednesday would be at 9, its second-busiest level, according to Fred Hazelton, statistician for the service. He now rates the crowd at a lower 3.





“We’re updating everything,” Hazelton said. “It’s exactly that dramatic.”





Social Media





Data from the tracking sites were echoed by some guests on social media.





“Fewest crowd I’ve ever encountered at Disneyland,” Stephen Shih, who identifies himself as a father and pediatrician, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Even GE didn’t feel too crowded by late AM.”





Disney, based in Burbank, California, this week partially lifted restrictions that prevented employees from visiting the park for free this summer.





Matthews identified a few possible reasons for the lighter turnout. This is the first week of blackout dates for many Disneyland annual-pass holders, which likely thinned the crowds somewhat, he said. Some fans may be waiting until the Rise of the Resistance, a second attraction at Galaxy’s Edge, opens later this year. Some would-be customers may also have been confused by the reservation system and thought the attraction was still sold out.





The company is scheduled to open a second Galaxy’s Edge at its Hollywood Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 29.