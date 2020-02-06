JOHANNESBURG - Lucara Diamond Corp said it had recovered an unbroken 549 carat white stone from its 100 percent owned Karowe mine in Botswana.
In a statement dated Wednesday, Lucara said the diamond was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
This follows the recent recovery of a gem quality 176 carat stone from the same ore block.
"The EM/PK(S) continues to produce large gem quality diamonds in line with expectations and forms an important economic driver for the potential underground mine at Karowe," the company said.
"The EM/PK(S) has also delivered other high value diamonds including the 1,758 carat Sewelô, the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona, and the 813 carat Constellation diamond."