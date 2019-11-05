PRETORIA - Deputy president David Mabuza on Tuesday met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, to discuss the progress made in bilateral relations in the two countries and undertook to foster closer ties on agriculture, tourism and mining.
Mabuza and the Vuong evaluated progress achieved in the implementation of the decisions taken at the 4th Inter-Governmental Partnership Forum for Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between South Africa and Vietnam, which was held in Pretoria in March.
“With regards to matters related to trade and industry, environment and agriculture, we both agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in energy, oil and gas, renewable energy, clothing, textile, automotive, mechanical engineering, to mention a few," Mabuza said.
Mabuza was addressing the media at the presidential guest house in Pretoria,Sefako Makgatho
He said South Africa was adamant about cooperating with Vietnam, in the fields of aquaculture and fisheries, tourism and mineral extractive industries, saying they offered scope for unlocking further trade between the two countries.