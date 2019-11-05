Mabuza meets with Vietnam delegation to strengthen bilateral relations









Deputy president David Mabuza met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, in Petroria to discuss progress made in strengthening the bilateral relations in the two countries. Photo: Brenda Masilela/ ANA PRETORIA - Deputy president David Mabuza on Tuesday met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, to discuss the progress made in bilateral relations in the two countries and undertook to foster closer ties on agriculture, tourism and mining. Mabuza and the Vuong evaluated progress achieved in the implementation of the decisions taken at the 4th Inter-Governmental Partnership Forum for Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between South Africa and Vietnam, which was held in Pretoria in March. “With regards to matters related to trade and industry, environment and agriculture, we both agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in energy, oil and gas, renewable energy, clothing, textile, automotive, mechanical engineering, to mention a few," Mabuza said. Mabuza was addressing the media at the presidential guest house in Pretoria,Sefako Makgatho He said South Africa was adamant about cooperating with Vietnam, in the fields of aquaculture and fisheries, tourism and mineral extractive industries, saying they offered scope for unlocking further trade between the two countries.

"In this regard, South Africa will ensure that there is an increased market access for agricultural and agri-processed products to Vietnam, at the same time, we will work together to eliminate technical barriers for trade expansion," Mabuza said.

Mabuza said Vietnam is the country’s 5th largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and it remains a strategic partner, as it's considered to be one of the most dynamic economies in the East Asia region.

Vuong said the purpose of his visit was to further deepen bilateral ties, in terms of political diplomacy, economic trade and investment.

"We set our priorities to put forth a comprehensive collaboration with South Africa in both the party channel, national assembly channel, government to government and people to people exchange."

He said Vietnam attached great importance to South African leading roles in political social affairs across Africa.

