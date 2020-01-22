Companies from HSBC Holdings Plc to to Citic Securities Co. suspended non-essential work travel to Wuhan, while Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. canceled its annual Lunar New Year tradition of top executives handing out red packets of money to staffers -- to minimize human contact.





In Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, the streets were quiet during what should have been the start of a festive period. People stayed home after local authorities canceled celebratory events and discouraged residents from going to crowded places.





Social media users shared videos of empty subway cars; at least one home for the elderly asked people not to visit their relatives as a precaution.





Still, some residents kept calm and carried on. Wang Ping, a 61-year-old retiree who lives a 30-minute drive from the food market where the virus is suspected to have transferred from wild animals to humans, said her brother’s family is still planning to drive over to neighboring Anhui province to celebrate the New Year holiday, one of the most important dates on the Chinese calendar.





“It’s business as usual around here,” she said. “It will definitely be controlled.”





Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s e-commerce platform Taobao tried to stem the mask inflation on its marketplace, saying that it wouldn’t allow merchants to raise mask prices and that vendors had enough supplies.





The People’s Daily newspaper reported Wednesday that Hubei province -- where Wuhan is located -- planned to seek emergency help from Beijing to help fill the shortfall of medical equipment. The local government estimated that it would only be able to supply 8 million masks, and would need to request another 40 million.





BLOOMBERG