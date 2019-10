Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, prime minister of Mauritius. Photo: (Xinhua/Wang Ying) (zy)

INTERNATIONAL – Mauritius launched the first phase of a $525 million light rail system on Thursday, hoping to cut traffic jams with the Indian Ocean island’s biggest infrastructure project. Mauritius has long relied on tourism for public revenue and employment, but the authorities are trying to woo investors in other sectors including finance to diversify the economy and make it more resilient.

The railway’s first stage of 13 km inaugurated by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will connect Rose Hill, a town in the central part of the island, to the capital Port Louis.

When completed, the 26 km (16-mile) route will connect Curepipe, a town in central Mauritius, to the capital Port Louis. It is expected to have 19 stations and four interchanges.

“This is the biggest project ever undertaken in our country,” Jugnauth said at the launch ceremony, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended via video conference.