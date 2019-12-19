INTERNATIONAL - Adyen NV has clinched a deal to process McDonald’s Corp.’s mobile app payments, beefing up the Dutch company’s portfolio of clients in an expanding sector.
McDonald’s will start using Adyen’s platform in the U.K. in the first quarter of 2020 and will spread internationally from there, Adyen said in a statement on Wednesday.
A partnership with the world’s biggest restaurant chain is a coup for Adyen as payments firms vie to sign on more merchants amid a global e-commerce boom. Mobile orders, for pickup and delivery, are a burgeoning business for the food and beverage industry, according to Adyen, which processes payments for companies like Deliveroo, Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Dunkin Donuts Inc.