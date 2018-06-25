FILE PHOTO: British billionaire and CEO of the Arcadia Group Green attending the opening ceremony of a Topshop flagship store in Hong Kong.

LONDON - Should, as the rumour mill suggests, BBC bosses be quietly seeking another grizzled billionaire to host The Apprentice, they could do worse than sound out Sir Philip Green.





That's at least one conclusion to draw from claims about the irascible retail tycoon, and his colourful method of dealing with underperforming staff, which surfaced in a new book yesterday.





While more conventional captains of industry might snarl: 'You're fired!', Green, 66, is said to have once chastised an underperforming female buyer at his High Street chain with the words: 'You're absolutely f*****g useless. I should throw you out of the window, but you're so fat you'd probably bounce back in again!'





When Leslie Warman, a director of another Green company, spoke out of turn in a tense business meeting, he's alleged to have found himself on the receiving end of death threats.





'If you don't shut your f*****g mouth, I'll get my friends from south of the river to come for you and your family,' Green supposedly declared.



