



Foster Awintiti Akugri is attending the Word Economic Forum to represent his country, Ghana.





Akugri is the co-founder and curator of HACKLAB Ghana.





HACKLAB is a non-profit foundation that promotes technology in Ghana and empowers young tech entrepreneurs to create solutions to address local issues while creating jobs for people.





Akugri believes that every child and youth is entitled to equal opportunity to become whomever he or she wants to be, but they can only accomplish this if they are given an equal platform to compete with those that have the opportunity in the community.





ALSO READ: Mnangagwa says Zim is open for business





The young innovator is a Global Shaper at the WEF and the Curator for the Kumasi Hub. The Kumasi Hub is one of 374 Global Shaper Hubs across the world.





The Global Shapers Community of the WEF is a chain of young people that are driving dialogue, action and change.





Every 50 Global Shapers (#Davis50) are chosen out of more than 7000 Shapers to represent the youth across the world serving as the voice and advocates for the role of the youth Global decisions made by leaders who attend the WEF.





This year Akugri is attending the WEF with 5 other Global Shapers from Africa.





The five are:





1. Anita Okemini from Nigeria

2. Doreen Kessy from Tanzania

3. Fabrice Alomo from Cameroon

4. Grace Mugabekazi from Rwanda

5. Shamiso Kumbirai from South Africa

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE





DURBAN - A 23-year-old computer scientist is the youngest participant at the World Economic Forum.