Musician Smokey Robinson speaks during the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Tuesday, July 7, 2009. Photographer: Pool/Bloomberg

INTERNATIONAL - The estate of Michael Jackson sued Walt Disney Co. for using the late pop star’s songs, music videos and live concert footage in ABC’s "The Last Days of Michael Jackson" special without permission.





"Disney and ABC never sought the Jackson estate’s permission to use any of the material owned by the estate in the broadcast," Howard Weitzman, a lawyer for the estate, said in a statement. "Can you imagine using Disney’s intellectual property -- like Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, Star Wars, The Avengers, Toy Story, and so many other works -- without asking Disney’s permission or getting a license?"





The estate seeks unspecified damages for copyright infringement in a complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in Los Angeles.





“We have not yet had an opportunity to review the complaint,” an ABC News representative said in an email. “The ABC News’ documentary explored the life, career and legacy of Michael Jackson, who remains of great interest to people worldwide, and did not infringe on his estate’s rights.”



