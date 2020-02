Motorola’s Razr reboot feels more prototype than premium









Motorola Razr foldable phone INTERNATIONAL - As smartphone sales have slowed in recent years, designers have been looking to reinvent the category.

But Motorola’s new $1,500 Razr shows there’s a long way to go before flagship devices like the iPhone are disrupted.

The Razr is the third foldable Android phone launched by a big-name brand in recent months.





The first attempts from Samsung and Huawei transformed into tablets, whereas the Razr is more of a foldable phone. Its 6.2-inch screen shuts into a small square, about half the size of an iPhone 11 Pro Max, and it benefits from deep nostalgia for the original Razr flip phone that defined the pre-iPhone era in the U.S.





Motorola RAZR V3. Photo: Amazon.

Novelty and portability are pluses, but that’s not enough for a $1,500 handset. As solid as it feels when shut, it’s decidedly flimsy in the hand when opened up. The foldable screen — which Motorola stresses is built to withstand daily use — feels like it might work well for several months, but not for years. Smartphone buyers increasingly expect their devices to last as long as four years, especially the most expensive models. The Razr doesn’t immediately convince that it can hold up over time.