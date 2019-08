INTERNATIONAL - The Mozambican government formally launched an exchange offer for its defaulted 2023 Eurobond on Tuesday, seeking the consent of bondholders for a restructuring that would ease pressure on its strained public finances.



Mozambique said in May it had agreed a restructuring deal “in principle” with the majority of the holders of the dollar-denominated bond, one of the instruments at the centre of a hidden debt scandal that triggered a currency collapse.





In the exchange offer, Mozambique said settlement of the restructuring of the bond was expected to occur on Sept. 30, if the offer was approved by at least 75 percent of bondholders.





Mending fences. In this file photograph Mozambican soldiers greet a South Afican soldier while patrolling the Kosi Bay border post. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi, right, and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade hug each other after signing a peace accord at Gorongosa National Park, about 170 kilometres from Beira, Mozambique, Thursday, Aug, 1, 2019. Mozambique’s president and the leader of the Renamo opposition signed a peace accord on Thursday to end years of hostilities that followed a 15-year civil war. The Mozambican government formally launched an exchange offer for its defaulted 2023 Eurobond on Tuesday, seeking the consent of bondholders for a restructuring that would ease pressure on its strained public finances. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)