INTERNATIONAL – US energy giant Exxon Mobil will finalise its investment in Mozambique’s lucrative liquefied natural gas fields in a signing ceremony on Tuesday, the African country’s government said via state television. Exxon’s Rovuma LNG project, jointly operated with Italian firm Eni, will produce, liquefy and sell natural gas from three reservoirs located in the Area 4 block offshore Mozambique’s northern coast.

Exxon estimates the fields, which are due to come on line in 2024, will cost $30 billion to develop.

State television news channel TVM on Sunday said the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy would host a signing ceremony with Exxon and other firms in the capital Maputo on Tuesday.

