INTERNATIONAL –The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) of Namibia has secured a 127 million Namibian dollars ($8.5 million) grant from Green Climate Fund (GCF) which is geared toward building resilience of communities living in landscapes threatened by climate change though an ecosystems-based adaptation approach project.

The grant is expected to benefit more than 200,000 people in 13 regions of the country to strengthen climate resilience of the vulnerable rural communities, Environment and Tourism Minister, Pohamba Shifeta said at a conference in Windhoek Wednesday.





"The project was conceived as a result of climate change impacts on terrestrial ecosystems," Shifeta said. Many of these impacts already affect rural Namibia, such as grazing conflicts, water scarcity, ever spreading desertification and huge variability in production figures.





To date the EIF has succeeded to mobilize more than 560 million Namibian dollars worth of projects in the areas of agricultural resilience, renewable energy and ecosystem-based adaptation from the GCF.





