WINDHOEK - Namibia raised about 20 billion Namibian dollars (R19bn) of investment at the just ended Economic Growth Summit, officials said Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing, chairperson of the High Level Panel Economy (HLPE) Johannes Gawaxab said the country had started on a new narrative that will lead to the revival of the economy.





"We are very humbled as a panel about the significant investment in the Namibian economy we have received. This is the beginning of a new narrative towards the revival of the local economy, creating jobs and partnerships between the private sector and public sector," he said.





The summit surpassed expectations as the HLPE intended to attract investment to the tune of about 15 billion Namibian dollars over the next two years.





The two-day Economic Growth Summit, which kicked off in Windhoek on Wednesday under the theme of Economic Revival for Inclusive Growth - Strengthening the Namibian House, aimed to attract investment from both local and foreign investors.





