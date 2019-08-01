Hage Geingob



WINDHOEK - Namibian President Hage Geingob on Wednesday raised concern over the continued level of poverty and wide income disparity in his country.

Speaking at the Namibian Economic Summit, Geingob said: "Despite our achievements in governance, deficits persist in our socio-economic architecture. Too many of our People face the scourge of poverty daily, while a large wealth gap and income disparities persist from our history of systemic exclusion."





Geingob stressed that the prevailing poverty situation must be quickly remedied.





"I underscore the historic significance of this event, as this is no ordinary economic summit, but rather an undertaking to determine the economic destiny of our country. We need to move with unity, purpose, direction and urgency, in order to emerge victorious and deliver prosperity for all," Geingob said.





The Namibian president also called on both government and the private sector to come up with remedies to lower unemployment as well as tackle poverty in both urban and rural areas.





XINHUA