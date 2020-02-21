According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, US$1.2 billion (R18bn) has been evaluated from 730 applications out of 1080 requests by companies with foreign debts.
The Zimbabwe government is taking over foreign currency debt on local companies’ books after ruling out usage of foreign currency in 2019.
However, some foreign suppliers to Zimbabwe have had “299 transactions with a value of (US)$861million” rejected for “double-dipping” and “lack of supporting” documentation. Nampak had said last year that it was due to receive (US)$57m from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in settlement of a legacy debt.
Yesterday John van Gend, group managing director for Nampak Zimbabwe, said it would deepen negotiations with banks and suppliers to sustain raw materials and financing.