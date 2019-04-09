Emerging markets aviation services provider National Aviation Services will offer comprehensive ground handling and cargo services in Mozambique.

JOHANNESBURG - Emerging markets aviation services provider National Aviation Services says it will offer comprehensive ground handling and cargo services in Mozambique from July. This will cover ramp, passenger and engineering services and include check-in, boarding, ramp handling, maintenance, cleaning as well as import and export cargo handling and storage for scheduled and adhoc airlines at all airports in Mozambique.

“Airline traffic is growing steadily in Mozambique. Coupled with the developing oil and gas, and mining sectors, there is a huge demand for air transport related goods and services for both cargo and passenger operations," group CEO Hassan El Houry said in a statement.

"This requires heavy investment in the latest equipment, technologies and processes at the different airports in Mozambique, all of which NAS can provide easily. We look forward to utilizing our global experience and expertise to modernize operations and drive efficiency using the latest technologies and operational practices.”

NAS said it was committed to investing $50 million in Africa over the next three years and Mozambique was the first African country to benefit.

With new infrastructure and fresh resources, equipment, technology and training, the company would ensure the highest levels of quality and security for international airlines operating at the various airport in the southern African state.

"We believe in recruiting local employees and training them not only to ensure service quality and secure operations, but also for future career development. In the coming years, we will be hiring around 1,000 Mozambicans to join our global operations," El Houry said.

The ground handling and cargo management services extend NAS’s existing investments in Mozambique, including operating the FNB Lounge in departures at the Maputo International Airport since 2017 and the new FNB Pearl Lounge at the Maputo domestic terminal.

New lounges are under development at other airports in the country.

NAS is present in more than 40 airports across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and provides ground handling services to seven of the world’s top ten airlines.

Established in 2003, it transformed from a Kuwait based ground handling company into an emerging markets leader in the industry and has an employee base of over 8,000 employees at the core of its worldwide network.

- African News Agency (ANA)