INTERNATIONAL - US online streaming giant Netflix Inc. said Wednesday that its revenue rose to $5.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019, up 31 percent year-on-year.
The company said it added 6.8 million paid users across the globe in the third quarter, increasing 12 percent year-over-year, which hit an all-time high record in the third quarter.
The figure was above the forecast of 6 million projected by Wall Street analysts. During the three-month period from July to September, the company's average streaming paid memberships and average revenue per user grew 22 percent and 9 percent year-on-year respectively, the company stated in a statement.