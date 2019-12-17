Netflix's Asia-Pacific business has recorded the biggest membership and revenue gains among all regions over the past three years. Photo: (IANS Infographics)

INTERNATIONAL - Streaming giant Netflix is accelerating its growth overseas, with its Asia-Pacific business recording the biggest membership and revenue gains among all regions over the past three years. In an 8-K filed on Monday, the company provided details on its international business ahead of its January fourth-quarter earnings report, which will disclose revenue and membership by region for the first time.

Netflix provided a benchmark for investors, releasing historical streaming revenue, membership and average revenue per paying streaming membership by region for each quarter of 2017 and 2018; for the first three quarters of 2019; and for the twelve-month periods ended Dec. 31, 2017 and 2018 and the nine-month period ended Sept. 30, 2019.

In the Asia-Pacific region - the company’s smallest - revenue was up 153 percent from the end of the third quarter of 2017 to the end of the third quarter of 2019. Membership grew 148 percent in the period.

Growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa also accelerated. Membership in the region increased 132 percent from the end of the third quarter of 2017 to the end of the third quarter of 2019, and membership revenue increased 105 percent in the period.