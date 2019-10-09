Nigerian mining minister Olamilekan Adegbite pledges to increase support for Nigeria Mining Week. PHOTO: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week, taking place next week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Adegbite said during a pre-event press briefing at the ministry in Abuja on Tuesday morning.

The fourth annual Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition is taking place from October 14-16 in the Nigerian capital Lagos at the NAF Centre.

Minister Adegbite said that during discussions this week with the organisers of the event, the miners association of Nigeria, the MAN President Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara had asked the ministry to become more involved with Nigeria Mining Week.

The ministers said they had agreed that the event should always be private sector-led but that as the host ministry, it should become more involved.