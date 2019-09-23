The new head of NNPC, Mele Kyari, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja

INTERNATIONAL - Full restoration work on all three of Nigeria’s state-owned refineries will begin in January, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said in a statement on Saturday.



NNPC chief Mele Kyari said the company “will do everything possible between October and December” to make the projects possible.





Restoring state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna has been a long-sought, but elusive, goal for NNPC.





They have operated well under their 445,000 barrel-per-day capacity for years due to neglect, mismanagement and a lack of crude, leaving the oil-producing nation almost entirely reliant on imported fuel.





In March, Italian firm Maire Tecnimont won a $50 million contract to conduct a “complete integrity check” and inspect equipment at Port Harcourt, with Italian oil company ENI overseeing the work.



