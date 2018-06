Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

JOHANNESBURG - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the 2018 budget into law on Wednesday, presidency spokesman Femi Adesina said.

Reuters reported that Africa’s top oil producer emerged from its first recession in 25 years in 2017, helped by higher crude prices, but growth remains fragile.

The recession was largely caused by low crude prices and militant attacks on energy facilities, since oil sales make up two-thirds of government revenue.

- African News Agency (ANA)