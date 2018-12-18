A trader counts a pile of naira notes in Abuja, Nigeria. File picture: Suzanne Plunkett



INTERNATIONAL - Nigeria’s Access Bank Plc agreed to take over struggling local rival Diamond Bank Plc in a deal worth about $200 million that would create the nation’s biggest lender by assets. Both companies’ shares rose.

Access will buy Diamond for 72.5 billion naira ($199 million), with almost a third of that being paid for in cash and the rest in shares, the Lagos-based lenders said in statements to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday. The offer price of 3.13 naira per share is more than triple Diamond’s previous closing price.





Carlyle Group, the U.S. private-equity firm, bought almost one-fifth of Diamond in 2014, its first-ever Nigerian deal. Since then, the value of the stake has tanked amid an economic slowdown in the oil-driven economy that sent bad loans soaring. The lender was downgraded by both Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings last month to triple-C.





“The merger will be a positive for Access Bank,” Lagos-based CSL Research said in a note to clients. “Diamond Bank has a strong retail franchise, especially on the liability side, giving it the lowest funding cost among peers.”



