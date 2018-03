FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, a flame burns at the Shell Deer Park oil refinery in Deer Park, Texas. The price of crude oil barely moved in 2017, and energy companies faded after a big gain the year before. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

INTERNATIONAL - Nigeria’s national oil firm NNPC is negotiating with various companies on timeline of upgrading several old refineries and expected to start a procurement process later this year, a senior official said.





Last month Reuters exclusively reported that the Nigerian National Oil Corporation (NNPC) was in the final stages of talks with two consortiums that include top traders, energy majors and oil services companies to revamp its dilapidated refineries.