INTERNATIONAL - Cost cuts helped Nokia to a surprise rise in its October-December underlying profit on Thursday, although the Finnish telecom network equipment maker flagged tough times ahead and said it would not propose a dividend for 2019.
Nokia slashed its outlook in October and halted dividend payouts, blaming a need to step up investments in 5G and knocking more than a fifth from its value.
But on Thursday, Nokia said its underlying earnings for the quarter ending in December rose to 0.15 euros per share from 0.13 euros per share a year ago, above the 0.13 euros consensus in a Refinitiv poll.
“Our Q4 was a strong end to a challenging year,” Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri told journalists.
In a statement, Nokia repeated its forecast for 2020 underlying earnings per share of 0.20 euros to 0.30 euros, compared to 0.22 euros in 2019.